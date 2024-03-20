Chicken crave lands duo in jail

Spread the love

THE love for chicken has landed two men from Plumtree in jail for six months each.

Nelson Ncube (22) and Learnmore Ncube (21), charged with robbery, were convicted and sentenced by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

They were sentenced to 18 months imprisonment of which six months were suspended for a period of five years on condition that each accused person does not within that period commit any offence of which robbery is an element for which upon conviction is sentenced to imprisonment without the option of a fine.

A further six months were suspended on condition that the accused persons restitute the victims R260, being the value of the stolen broiler chickens.

Appearing for the State, Selestine Madziwa told the court that Nelson and Learnmore stole two broilers from Benson Rusere (36) and Edwell Damba (36), both teachers at Ntunungwe Secondary School.

The court heard that on 2 March, the two complainants bought broiler chickens at Ntunungwe Business Centre.

At around 10 pm, they returned home, each carrying their chicken. The two accused persons followed and caught up with them.

The court heard that Learnmore shone a torch at Damba and then slapped him in the face.

Fearing for their lives, the two complainants dropped their chickens and ran away.

The accused persons took the chickens to PraiseGod Ngwenya’s place, where they cooked and ate them.

The matter was reported to the ZRP Plumtree and an investigation led to the arrest of the accused persons.

The total value of the stolen chickens is R260, and nothing was recovered. – B-Metro

