Chamisa’s ally convicted

HARARE – CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has been convicted of communicating falsehood prejudicial to the state and law enforcement in a case in which she relayed a 2020 social media video in which a visibly agitated woman tussled a police operative accusing him of striking and killing her baby with a baton stick.

Mahere now awaits sentencing by Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere.

Mahere was convicted for “contravening sec 31(a)(iii) of the Criminal Code:- communicating false statements prejudical to the state with the real risk or possibility of undermining public confidence public confidence in a law enforcement agency”.

She denied the charges.

Her conviction has been received with discontent by her party which felt the Harare lawyer was indirectly being victimised by the Zanu PF led government over her political beliefs.

