Car stolen in Pretoria intercepted near Zimbabwe border, suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested on Sunday allegedly trying to smuggle a stolen vehicle out of the country into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge border.

The man was nabbed along the R101 next to Lund Farms driving a Ford Raptor.

His arrest comes as the police continue their efforts to combat the illegal smuggling of vehicles across the border.

The vehicle was hijacked on Friday in Pretoria.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the 49-year-old suspect is facing a similar charge and is due to make another court appearance before Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday. He had been released on bail.

Ledwaba said a case of possession of suspected stolen property was opened at Westenburg police station. The suspect will appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court over this case on Wednesday.

