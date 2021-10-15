Businessman Farai Jere cleared of US$3.5 million fraud charges

HARARE – Businessman Farai Jere, his company Helcraw Electricals and two Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) engineers, Freeman Chikonzo and Leonard Chisina were today acquitted of allegations of defrauding the power utility company of US$3.5million in a smart meter supply deal.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa acquitted Jere and his company, at the close of State’s case.

In acquitting the four, Mrs Gofa said there was no evidence produced in court that proved that they were at fault.