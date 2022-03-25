Bouncers threaten to kill Acie Lumumba

THREE bouncers appeared in court today on allegations of threatening to kidnap and kill businessman and socialite William Lumumba Mutumanje also known as Acie Lumumba and his family claiming that they had been sent by Grant Chitate to collect an outstanding debt on his behalf.

Privilege Mushininga, Ignitius Chacha and Moses Chigonda appeared at the Harare Magistrate Court charged with threats to commit murder.

The trio was not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda, who freed them on $5000 bail each.

Mushininga, Chacha and Chigonda allegedly went to Lumumba’s office on March 23, 2022 at around 9am and told him that they wanted to collect a debt on behalf of Grant Chitate and allegedly threatened to kill him in the event that he failed to give them the money.

The trio is expected to be back in court on April 22.