Beitbridge man to spend 3 decades in jail for rape

BEITBRIDGE-A 22-year-old man from New Machuchuta Village, Tuli Beitbridge will spend almost three decades in prison after he was sentenced to a total of 28 years for raping two minors.

Polite Mbedzi appeared in court on September 21, 2022 and was slapped with a 12-year-jail term for raping a minor whose age is not disclosed.

On January 16, 2023 Mbedzi appeared again in court and was sentenced to another 16 years for raping a 14year-old niece.

Regional Magistrate Innocent Bepura presided over the case.

It is the State case that the 14-year-old minor was raped on three different occasions. The first count was on November 28, 2019 when Mbedzi asked the complainant to bring fire to his kitchen. The complainant took a shovel and put burning charcoal and proceeded to his homestead. In the kitchen Mbedzi pulled and pinned the minor to the ground before raping her.

On December 1, 2019 Mbedzi followed the complainant to a hill where she was gathering leaves to feed cattle and raped her there without using any protection.

On December 4, 2019 the complainant was sleeping on the veranda near her cousin’s room and Mbedzi arrived and pushed her into her cousin’s room and raped her. The complainant reported the matter to her grandmother and a Police report was made.

Claude Karinga Prosecuted. – Masvingo Mirror

