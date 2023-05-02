‘Beer beggar’ stabbed after attacking buyers

MUTARE–A Chipinge man died after being stabbed thrice in the torso by five men he attacked after ignoring his greeting and refusing him a sip of their beer.

Manicaland Deputy Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident. The incident happened on April 28, 2023, around 9 pm in Chipinge.

Chinyoka said Tinashe Nyika (28) of Manyezu Village, Chief Musikavanhu, Chipinge, was denied a beer by five men at Rimbi Business Centre.

He attacked the men who then left the business centre, and after catching up with them, he charged at them and was stabbed thrice using an unknown sharp object, once in the chest, the back and on the right shoulder.

