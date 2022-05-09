Acie Lumumba Loses US$300 000 To Robbers

ACE Lumumba whose original name is William Gerald Mutumanje has reportedly lost US$300 000 with detectives not ruling out an inside job.

Reports say the robbers blew the safe and got away with the money.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) which is conducting investigations has warned members of the public against keeping huge sums of money at their homes or other premises that are not banks.

Last year, it was reported that Mutumanje lost nearly US$200 000 to his two employees at his Platinum Fuels during transactions entered with other fuel dealers.

The theft reportedly occurred between November last year and January this year. It is reported that Acie Lumumba lost 153 000 litres of diesel worth US$158 520 and US$30 500 cash to its employees Tatenda Maredza (31) and Malcolm Dodo (26).

