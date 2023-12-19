9 armed robbers arrested; suspects shot, injured while trying to flee

POLICE at the weekend confirmed the dramatic arrest of nine suspects, who are linked to a spate of armed robberies in Southerton, Harare.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said law enforcement agents had arrested Misheck Takawira Njowa (24), Jonas Daniel Mubaiwa (22), Shadreck Njowa (20), Job Nyashadzaishe Njowa (26), Cloudious Pemberengwa (39), Shepherd Magorimbo (30), Sydney Takavada (40), John Amon Ndlovu (34) and Godwin Chawaguta (33) for a string of armed robbery cases which occurred in and around Harare between October 25 and December 13, 2023.

Nyathi said on December 13 this year, detectives from the Vehicle Theft Squad got information which linked some of the suspects to a robbery that occurred at around 0150hours in which a taxi driver lost a Toyota Porte registration number AFG9556, some cash and a cellphone to suspects who had hired him from town to Southerton.

“Detectives acted on the information and arrested the suspects at Dongo Village, Neshangwe in Sadza leading to the recovery of an AK rifle, cellphone, electric shocker, two kitchen knives, cables and a pair of handcuffs.

“The suspects implicated Pemberengwa and Ndlovu who were arrested at Duplex Flats, Old Highfield, Harare,” said Nyathi.

The pair fingered others as having participated in the robberies, leading to their arrests in Highfield, Glen Norah, Willowvale Flats, Zengeza 5 Extension and Chitungwiza.

The arrest led to the recovery of the gang’s getaway car, a Toyota Wish, a Vektor pistol with a magazine loaded with 8 x 9mm rounds, and a 303 rifle with 6 x 7.5mm rounds.

On December 14, Pemberengwa, Takavada, Ndlovu and Chawaguta led detectives to a bushy area along James Martin Road, Southerton where they alleged to have stashed firearms.

Upon arrival at the scene, suspects started to run in different directions and were each shot in the knees. The injured persons were rushed to the hospital where they are currently admitted.

The gang is linked to six robbery cases, including at a service station in Machipisa where US$1 366 was stolen and another garage in Hatfield where US$2 161 was stolen.

Meanwhile, police confirmed the death of Butho Moyo (37) and the arrest of Ottilia Moyo (46) during a shooting incident which occurred at V. Mhlope High School turn-off in Bulawayo on December 14 after cops got tipped off that suspects were behind a spate of carjackings.

Butho was shot in the back while Ottilia was shot in the stomach and taken to Mpilo Hospital where the former died and the latter is still admitted.

The pair is linked to five cases of car thefts extending from October to December this year.

