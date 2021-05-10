8 000 illegal kombis impounded

OVER 8000 kombis operating illegally by defying Covid-19 lockdown measures have to date been impounded by the police across the country.

Ever since the introduction of the lockdown measures last year after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Government banned all commuter omnibuses serve for those operating under the Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO)

However, unruly non-Zupco kombi operators have been constantly defying lockdown regulations, by sneaking back onto the road in ever-growing numbers, increasing the health risks for those that use them.

Recently, President Mnangagwa directed the police to ensure that only designated transport operators such as Zupco continue to be public transport providers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police will continue to impound all kombis operating illegally.

“More than 8000 illegally operating kombis have to date been impounded by the police across the country. It’s a countrywide operation. Kombi operators should ensure that their kombis are not on the roads.”

A survey carried by The Herald recently revealed that at Robert Mugabe Avenue and Fifth Street, next to Road Port, kombis were carrying people and were playing cat and mouse with the police.

They were also operating along Seke Road just after the flyover ferrying commuters going to the southern suburbs and Chitungwiza.

Some operate along Harare-Bindura Road.