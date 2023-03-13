6 Zimbabwean prisoners escape in South Africa

Six Zimbabweans who were being transported by members of the South African Police Service escaped this morning after a group of heavily armed criminals attacked and shot at the officers in Makhado area in the neighbouring country.

In a statement, SAPS said the six were being transported awaiting trial when a group of heavily armed criminals attacked the police officers.

The group managed to free the six Zimbabweans.

They are Forward Shumba (26), Shingirai Nyandome (32), Brilliant Sibanda (26), Erick Sithole (35), Moses Zambara (32) and Alex Nkomo (35).

“The Police in Makhado have launched a massive manhunt for a group of heavily armed suspects who attacked and shot at Police members transporting six awaiting trial prisoners and managed to free them this morning, Monday 13 March 2023. The suspects thereafter took the six prisoners and sped off in a grey Mercedes Benz and a white Toyota Bakkie.

“The incident occurred along the Vivo road next to the first Sxhoemansdal turnoff outside Louis Trichardt. The following prisoners, pictured below managed to escape during the attack: Forward Shumba aged 26, Shingirai Nyandome aged 32, Brilliant Sibanda aged 26, Erick Sithole aged 35, Moses Zambara aged 32 and Alex Nkomo aged 35. All escapees are Zimbabwean nationals,” SAPS said.

Source – Herald

