3 people found dead near Bata Farm, Mash Central

Police are investigating a case where three people were found dead recently near Bata Farm in Bindura.

Yesterday, the police said they were conducting investigations to establish the cause of the trio’s death. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident to The Herald.

“Yes, three people were found dead at Bata Farm yesterday. They were near a Honda CRV vehicle ABR 6239.

“One of the bodies was found lying about 40 m from the car and about 6 meters from dam shore. The second was found about 4.5 metres from the dam shore while the third one was found about 8.5 metres from the dam shore.

“Police are currently conducting investigations to establish the owner of the car.

“Several items were found with the deceased which include money and cell phones. We also want to know what exactly happened, whether these people were attacked or they ate something, it is a puzzle that we want to unravel,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.