18 arrested in Beitbridge border operation

POLICE on Thursday arrested 18 people in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South for breaching immigration laws.

The arrests were made as the police intensify their operation codenamed “No to border crimes/fhasinga milandu yamukoniya mashango/ Mhosva pamiganhu ngadzipere/Amacala kawaphele emingceleni yelizwe.”

The ongoing operation is meant curb rampant immigration crimes at the country’s ports of entry.

The police, through its Twitter page said:

“In Beitbridge on 11/2/21, 18 people were arrested for immigration related breaches.”

The police added that 59 more people have been arrested for Covid-19 related offenses.

“. . . 59 were nabbed for COVID-19 related violations. Since the beginning of the operation a cumulative total of 3 920 arrests were made. #notobordercrimes.” –