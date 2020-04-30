ZIMRA officer tests positive for Coronavirus

Staffers at the National Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in Bulawayo have reportedly gone into panic mode after a positive case of Coronavirus was recorded in their offices.

Senior journalist Brezhnev, who has been using his Twitter account to update the nation on Coronavirus cases, made the report on Wednesday.

“A ZIMRA staff member in Bulawayo has tested positive for Covid-19, plunging the tax collector into serious panic.” Malaba said. “The office has been shut and fumigated. It will remain locked until May 4. A total of 15 staff members have been tested and are now in self-quarantine.”

Last month ZIMRA told the media that it has suspended manual clearance processes in favour of digital services as it moves in to operationalise the Government’s national responsiveness plan to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at the country’s ports of entry.

The revenue authority said in a public notice that travellers and other clients among them importers, exporters and customs clearing agents are encouraged to use the e-services to minimise the interface with customs and excise officers.