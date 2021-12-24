Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 infections near 200,000 mark

HARARE – The number of COVID-19 infections in Zimbabwe has closed in on the 200,000 mark even as the country continues its fight against the pandemic.

According to the latest data from the health ministry, the Southern African country has recorded 199,404 cases from a total of 1,797,506 tests conducted since the onset of the pandemic.

The country has also registered 4,828 fatalities.

Zimbabwe has seen a decline in its number of new daily infections, having peaked on December 10 when the number of new cases hit 6,181.

The country has reported more than 3,000 new cases for the last five consecutive days leading to Thursday, December 23.

In efforts to contain further spread of the virus, the Zimbabwean government has imposed restrictions on returning residents and visitors to the country, requiring them to undergo mandatory PCR testing and a 10-day quarantine period regardless of test results.

The government has also ordered shops to close early at 7 p.m. Customers are not allowed to consume alcohol at liquor stores while nightclubs and bars are allowed to admit vaccinated clients only, among other standing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A nationwide vaccination drive is also underway. So far, 4,078,669 doses of vaccines have been administered in the country, with some 3,088,672 people fully inoculated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

