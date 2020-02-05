News Ticker

Zimbabwean student confronts Coronavirus in China

February 5, 2020 Staff Reporter Health 0

Munya Gurure in China

Gurure has decided not to leave his host country despite the novel coronavirus outbreak. Instead of staying indoor, he’s spending his days volunteering at Yulin Railway Station in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Source – cgtn



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!