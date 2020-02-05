Zimbabwean student confronts Coronavirus in China

Gurure has decided not to leave his host country despite the novel coronavirus outbreak. Instead of staying indoor, he’s spending his days volunteering at Yulin Railway Station in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Source – cgtn
Gurure has decided not to leave his host country despite the novel coronavirus outbreak. Instead of staying indoor, he’s spending his days volunteering at Yulin Railway Station in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Copyright © 2020 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!
Leave a Reply