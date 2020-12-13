Zimbabwe Assessing Suitable Covid-19 Vaccine

Government says it is assessing the suitable Covid-19 vaccine for Zimbabwe. This comes after a number of vaccines for the deadly global pandemic have been produced by various pharmaceutical companies across the globe.

Acting Health and Child Care Minister, Professor Amon Murwira told ZTN about the Government’s position regarding the vaccine.

“There are a lot of vaccines that are being produced. Government has procedures of assessing vaccines which are controlled by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe.

Government is looking and also considering things in that direction but we have not made any decision to take any vaccine yet.

“We are currently concentrating on our preventive measures which are guided by the World Health Organisation guidelines and also our Ministry of Health and Child Care,” he said.

A number of countries have since ordered batches of the vaccine, for example South Korea, Hawai, Singapore, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.