US impressed by Zimbabwe coronavirus fight

THE coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has wreaked havoc world-wide with countries such as the United States (US) being one of the most affected. Zimbabwe has so far recorded over 50 confirmed cases, 18 recoveries and four deaths.

There are fears the cases could increase as the government continues testing more people in the country.

Daily News on Sunday reporter Nokuthaba Nkomo interviewed the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC-Zimbabwe) acting country director Kelsey Mirkovic on how the US government has been helping fight the pandemic in the country and on how it can improve its response in the fight against the pandemic learning from the US experience. Below are the excerpts.

Q: What specific role is CDC-Zimbabwe playing in combating the pandemic in the country?

A: So far the US government has provided over US$6 million to support the Covid-19 response in Zimbabwe. CDC-Zimbabwe has provided roughly half of that amount.

In April we announced that we will provide US$3 million to strengthen surveillance, laboratory, and infection prevention and control activities in Zimbabwe, as well as support the planning for vaccine introduction if or when a vaccine is identified.

The funds will go to the organisations that CDC already partners with in the fight against HIV/Aids.

Q: Given the impact of the epidemic in the United States, are you as an organisation in a position to continue assistance to countries like Zimbabwe?

A: Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the US government, including CDC, has committed more than US$900 million in assistance globally specifically aimed at fighting the pandemic. CDC continues to provide substantial support in the United States and globally, including here in Zimbabwe.

CDC Zimbabwe is committed to supporting our long-lasting relationship with the Health ministry and will continue to do so.

Transparency and accountability in the use of donor assistance is also paramount to continuing this relationship.

CDC has continued to support the Health ministry to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe by providing technical experts.

These experts work in teams focusing on laboratory, epidemiology and surveillance, case management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, and coordination.

CDC’s long-standing support of laboratory sciences in Zimbabwe has continued through direct technical assistance related to Covid-19 sample collection, processing, and transport.

In addition, CDC’s HIV surveillance implementing partner, International Centre for Aids Care and Treatment Programmes (ICAP), has offered 16 vehicles with drivers to support contact tracing and rapid response teams, leveraged the electronic health record system to track recent returnees to Zimbabwe, and donated

US$18 000 for personal protective equipment (PPE).

CDC Zimbabwe’s clinical partners, I-TECH and Zimbabwe Association of Church-Related Hospitals (ZACH), have redirected US$75 000 to buy soap and water to set up hand washing stations and have provided communication materials on Covid-19 prevention to more than 300 health facilities supported by the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR).

Q: So far Zimbabwe has 51 confirmed cases. In your assessment, is Zimbabwe doing enough to slow down the acceleration of the pandemic?

A: Zimbabwe made a very good decision to initiate a nationwide lockdown early after imported cases were identified. This has likely limited the spread of the virus and has allowed the government more time to prepare for a scenario in which case counts increase.

Continuing to practice social distancing, practicing good hygiene, including frequent hand washing with soap, and wearing cloth face masks while in public spaces where social distancing is difficult to practice (such as in public transportation and grocery stores) will continue to limit the spread of Covid-19 and protect our family and community members.

The government has worked hard to strengthen contact tracing of confirmed Covid-19 patients. This means identifying the people who came in close contact with a Covid-19 positive patients, who can then be instructed to quarantine in their homes for the 14-day period during which symptoms would appear.

If contacts develop symptoms, they can be tested. Keeping the contacts of cases quarantined prevents the virus from spreading.

Tracing contacts involves a lot of human resources. So far, the government has done a good job of tracing the contacts of cases that have been identified. Unfortunately, this strategy only works if all the cases are identified, which requires testing people who have symptoms consistent with Covid-19, such as pneumonia or persistent fever and cough. Earlier on, like most countries, Zimbabwe was only testing people who had symptoms and who travelled from a country with active transmission of Covid-19, which means some cases may have been missed.

Q: What lessons can the government learn from the experience of the US?

A: The United States likely had many imported cases of Covid-19 that went undetected. Early in the pandemic, we did not know that many people who contract Covid-19 have no symptoms, or very mild symptoms, but were still able to spread the virus to other people.

The ability for the virus to spread from one person to another before the infected person feels sick makes it very easy to spread Covid-19.

As scientists learn more about how the virus spreads, we will continue to update guidance meant to keep us all safe. The United States has begun developing guidance to reopen some businesses.

As Zimbabwe is several weeks behind the United States in the progression of the outbreak, we will have an opportunity to learn best practices for easing the lockdown and reopening the economy.

Even as the government makes steps toward these measures, we need to remember to practice social distancing, wash our hands, and wear cloth face masks when in public places where social distancing is difficult to practice.