Unwell Marry Mubaiwa goes through another surgery

HARARE – Marry Mubaiwa has undergone her second operation, some seven months after her right forearm was amputated last year as a way of dealing with lympoedema, a condition that left her arms and legs badly swollen.

The former wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s latest health battles were revealed by her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa when she appeared in court Thursday for continuation of her attempted murder trial.

Mtetwa said Mubaiwa was not going to “be able to fully comprehend the proceedings in her state”.

The trial was then moved to June 13 to allow her to recover.

Mubaiwa has been unwell for years.

Her health troubles have been compounded by local courts that have often insisted in her attending hearings despite clear signs of her ailment.

On some occasions, she has been brought to court in an ambulance.

On one occasion February this year, her trial was postponed after she started throwing up in the dock.

The once queen of the ramp has been unable to follow proceedings as she would sometimes dose off in the dock during her marathon trial on different charges.

Mubaiwa is accused of trying to kill Chiwenga when the former military boss was battling for life at a South African hospital back in 2019.

It is alleged that Mubaiwa forced Chiwenga’s security to leave his hospital room so she could find space to remove some life support devices which were connected on the VP.

Chiwenga, it is further alleged, began to bleed profusely and his condition immediately deteriorated.

Mubaiwa allegedly forced Chiwenga out of bed intending to take him out of the hospital but was stopped by some hospital staff.

It is alleged she then disappeared from the hospital.

Chiwenga was later flown to China where he went through what was later described as successful treatment.

Four witnesses are lined up to testify against Mubaiwa.

Two have finished testifying while the third witness is still expected in the stand.

Chiwenga is one of the four witnesses lined up to testify.

The State has also sent a request for mutual legal assistance from South Africa. – ZimLive

