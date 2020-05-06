UAE donates medical supplies

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has donated eight tonnes of medical supplies and accessories to Zimbabwe for use against Covid-19.

The goods were received by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo as well as Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo.

Speaking after receiving the goods, Vice President Mohadi said the supplies would go a long way in assisting the country in fighting Covid-19.

“We are very grateful to the UAE, to the crown prince for this gesture. This is not the first time that they have assisted us. They have assisted us during the Cyclone Idai.”