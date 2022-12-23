Parirenyatwa Hospital speaks on botched operation

The patient whom social media platforms say died in a botched operation at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals had in fact been rushed to Parirenyatwa after complications from surgery at a private Harare facility but died while being prepared for corrective surgery.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Aspect Maunganidze of Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals told The Herald that the patient was referred to the Government facility for better care after the unfortunate incident in private care.

Parirenyatwa which handles an average of 35 deliveries a day, has a vastly experienced staff complement and they boast of well-equipped Intensive Care Units to attend to critical cases.

“The patient was operated on and unfortunately complicated in a private hospital,” said Dr Maunganidze. “Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital was involved to assist in critical care and the patient died while being prepared for corrective surgery. The patient was on one of our best and newest ventilators.”

In a statement the hospital reiterated its commitment to save saying they are complimented by advanced equipment at the hospital.

“Apparently, most of the private medical facilities have no Intensive Care or High Dependency Units (ICU and HDU) so the patient was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals’ Intensive Care Unit for further management,” reads part of the statement.

“Our doctors tried their best to salvage the situation but, unfortunately the patient could not make it.

“We would like to assure the public that as a Government health institution our focus is to save lives and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals remains the preferred referral centre for such critical patients.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...