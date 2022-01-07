Number of COVID-19 infections in Zimbabwe surpasses 220,000

HARARE – The number of COVID-19 infections reported by Zimbabwe has surpassed the 220,000 mark as the country ramps up efforts to contain a new wave of new cases.

According to the health ministry, the Southern African country recorded 1,121 new cases on Thursday from tests conducted over 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 220,178.

Over the same period, the ministry registered 16 new deaths, taking the total number of virus-related fatalities to 5,108.

Like most countries in the Southern African region, Zimbabwe has seen a surge in new infections over the past month, partly attributed to the new Omicron variant.

The country is however banking on vaccinations to contain the pandemic, and has rolled out a nationwide inoculation drive to protect the public from the disease.

So far, 4,153,879 doses of vaccine have been administered across the country, with 3,169,785 people fully vaccinated.