Murambinda Hospital receives neonatal ventilator

DIVERSIFIED financial services giant, Old Mutual Zimbabwe recently donated a neonatal ventilator to Murambinda Mission Hospital to help improve the health of premature babies in Buhera and surrounding communities.

The Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) unit donation seeks to improve the survival rate of preterm babies, which is a major health concern in the country.

World Health Organisation (WHO) states that at least 10 percent of all births in the country are preterm.

It also reports that the neonatal mortality rate in Zimbabwe is also high, with an estimated 29 deaths per 1 000 live births.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony at the hospital recently, Old Mutual Zimbabwe’s marketing, public affairs and sustainability executive, Ms Lillian Mbayiwa said the donation demonstrates her organisation’s commitment in creating sustainable solutions that address the needs of Zimbabwean communities.

“As Old Mutual Zimbabwe, we are committed to being responsible corporate citizens. We believe that our success is tied to the success of those we serve and the communities in which we operate.

“We hope that the donation will go a long way in improving the quality of care provided by this hospital,” she said.

Ms Mbayiwa added that the donation is proof that Old Mutual Zimbabwe is committed to the health and well-being of the Murambinda community.

The ventilator assists in breathing by keeping the lungs inflated with positive pressure, thereby increasing the survival rate of premature babies.

Speaking at the same event, African Neonatal Association president, Dr Alex Stevenson said Zimbabwe’s neonatal mortality rate can be changed one community at a time.

The hospital administrator, Mr Davison Taruvinga expressed gratitude for the generous gesture, saying it will enhance the quality of care for premature newborns who need respiratory support.

He also praised the partnership between Old Mutual and the hospital, which is based on serving the community and saving lives.

Murambinda Mission Hospital is administered by the Sisters of the Little Company of Mary under the supervision of the Roman Catholic Church.

It is the only hospital in Buhera District, serving a population of nearly 300 000 people over an area with a radius of about 100 kilometres. – Manica Post

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...