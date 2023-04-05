Mnangagwa’s wife tours Belarusian healthcare facilities

MINSK, (BelTA) – Belarus has outstanding medical services and equipment. Auxillia Mnangagwa, the wife of the Zimbabwe president, made the statement after she visited the Belarusian national applied science center Mother and Child, BelTA has learned.

The first lady of Zimbabwe noted that she was in Minsk in order to examine the medical services the local healthcare institutions offer and look into opportunities for cooperation between the countries. She said: “As you know, Zimbabwe is a developing country. We may not have access to such medical equipment and services for now. But our mutual relations in this sphere, possible joint projects, partnership will allow making progress in this area and offering the necessary level of care to our population.”

Auxillia Mnangagwa said that she had seen a lot while in Belarus. She admitted she had been favorably impressed by what she had seen. In her words, Belarus’ equipment and medical services are at a very high level.

“It is my first visit and I like it here very much. I can say only the best, warmest, and most sincere words about people in Belarus, about the culture and the cuisine. I like everything very much,” she remarked.

Dwelling upon possible cooperation between the countries, Belarusian Healthcare Minister Dmitry Pinevich pointed out that the Zimbabwean delegation is particularly interested in the Belarusian experience of maternity and childhood protection service, production of baby food.

Interest was demonstrated in cooperation in pharmaceutics and production of equipment, medical equipment. Apart from that, the delegation wished to see how the local oncological service operates, this is why a visit to the largest cancer centers will be arranged.

