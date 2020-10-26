Japan extends US$3.8 million medical support to Zimbabwe

The government of Japan has extended a 3,8 million United States dollar medical and hospital equipment support facility to Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 response.

An agreement signed this Monday will see Japan extending critical equipment to four central and eight provincial hospitals.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube hailed the support.

“We are really happy that such support is coming to us.”

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Mr George Guvamatanga spoke on the importance of bilateral ties with Japan.

In a statement released at the signing ceremony, Japanese ambassador to Zimbabwe His Excellency Toshiyuki Iwado expressed optimism the new equipment will also improve the country’s health delivery system.

Japan believes that the strengthening of partnerships in the health sector is key to achieving universal health coverage.