Health Minister commissions MRI scan at Mpilo

BULAWAYO – Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora has commissioned the first Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scan (MRI) stationed at Mpilo Central Hospital this morning saying it is a game changer in the health sector.

He said the Ministry was looking towards better services for the people in the southern region.

Mpilo Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals are the first public health institutions in Zimbabwe to acquire state-of-the-art Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans, a move that has been hailed as it will reduce the cost of treatment for patients requiring the service.

MRI scan services have only been available in the private sector costing at least US$500 per scan, a cost that many could not afford. An MRI scan is used to investigate or diagnose conditions that affect soft tissue damage, cancers, tumours, ligament damage, joint injury or disease.

