Govt taking ZHDA Acting president’s disappearance seriously: Moyo

HARARE – Government has strongly condemned the claimed abduction of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association Acting President, Dr Peter Magombeyi, saying it is taking the matter seriously.

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association Acting (ZHDA) President, Dr Peter Magombeyi reportedly went missing on Saturday night.

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obediah Moyo told ZBC News this Sunday that government is taking the matter very seriously and has engaged the police to immediately institute investigations.

“We have been made aware of the reported disappearance of Dr Peter Magombeyi the Acting President of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association and our employee at Harare Hospital in a case of a reported kidnapping.As the Ministry of Health and Childcare we are alarmed by this. I have therefore personally engaged the State Security agencies who have undertaken to deploy resources to look for Dr Magombeyi and they are seized with this matter with no stone left unturned.As the Minister responsible, my Ministry is concerned about the welfare, safety and well-being of all its cadres. We are taking this matter very seriously and we condemn any illegal acts by whosoever with the revulsion it deserves.I appeal to all concerned, and his work mates to remain calm and direct all efforts towards assisting the police with information with a view to a quick and successful closure of this matter resulting in Dr Magombeyi’s safety and return to his family,” said Dr Moyo..

Earlier this Sunday, members of the ZHDA staged a demonstration at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare over the alleged disappearance of Dr Magombeyi.

“We are concerned over the Dr Mogombeyi who went missing last night,” said Dr Tapiwa Mungofa.

A police report has since been made. – ZBC