Govt rallies on health care workers on the backdrop Nick Mangwana utternces

HARARE – Health care givers are the heroes of our time and everyone must play their part in helping them do their jobs in the difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Government yesterday said it was concerned by disturbing reports from some areas that nurses were being stigmatised after images from Norton showed some nurse aides being barred from boarding public transport.

Vice chairman of the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19, Professor Amon Murwira, emphasised the importance of frontline workers.

“Health services, nurses, doctors are the heroes of our time,” he said.

“Everyone must make sure they play a part in helping them do their job. Yes, the Government has provided transport for frontline workers, but as a responsible society, we need to be seen appreciating their efforts.

“Let us never lose our guard in the fight against Covid-19. Let us continue to adhere to the prescribed protocols to win the fight against this virus, and also avoid a spike in Covid-19 infections.”

Health service providers have been described as a national asset, following their selfless sacrifice in response to the pandemic.

Some health workers, especially nurses, have died after testing positive to virus, but frontline workers have not been deterred and they have kept going.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro recently said health workers were doing an incredible job.

Last week, acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere paid tribute to health workers.

“Government, through the National Taskforce, owes health workers a debt of gratitude,” he said.

“Those who work in the red zones which deal with the care of Covid-19 patients will have their allowances reviewed with the intention of compensating them adequately.”