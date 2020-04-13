Covid-19: Zimbabwean business steps-in

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has embarked on a national drive to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far claimed three lives in the Zimbabwe.

In an interview with Zim Morning Post last week, CZI President Victoria Jakazi said companies under their purview had committed themselves to assisting with the necessary resources towards the COVID-19 cause.

“There is a national drive under CZI for member companies to complement government efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Jakazi said CZI affiliates in Manicaland were already on the drive to minimise the impact of the virus and had contributed towards establishment of an isolation facility at Mutare Infectious Diseases Hospital (MIDH).

“It is part of our corporate social responsibility,” she said.

Following Mutare City Council (MCC)’s plea of US$1.4 for MIDH, which has been identified as Manicaland province’s COVID-19 isolation centre, companies in Manicaland under the CZI banner have already raised ZWL$1.6m to kick-start the rehabilitation of the ICU at the hospital.

“CZI Manicaland Chamber has joined hands with the Rotary Club in the cause. Both CZI members and organisations who are non-members of CZI are contributing towards establishment of the isolation hospital,” Jakazi said.

“Everyone has a role to play. All those who are in a position to contribute materially and financially should do so. Also, people should comply with the prescribed preventive measures of social distancing, wearing the appropriate protective clothing and staying at home,” she said.

“People with symptoms must also be considerate and avoid contact and must quickly advise the health authorities of their situation.Together, let us fight COVID-19,” Jakazi said.

As a result of the meaningful and timely intervention by the CZI, MCC has begun renovating the isolation centre.

Mutare Health Services Director Anthony Mutara said: “Yes, l can confirm that work has begun at the MIDH. Our first priority will be the ICU so as to ensure that the province is prepared in the event we record COVID-19 cases,” he said.

The government has been calling on the private sector to assist it in efforts to fight the pandemic in the country.

Source: Zim Morning Post