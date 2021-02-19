Chinese vaccine arrives in Masvingo

Masvingo – Sinopharm, the Chinese vaccine against Covid19 has arrived in Masvingo today and vaccination of frontline workers will start on Monday, a Government spokesperson has said.

The province has taken a delivery of 22 000 doses and these will be dispatched to the seven district beginning tomorrow.

Rodgers Irimayi who is the Covid19 spokesperson for the Province told The Mirror that nurses have since been trained on for the programme.

Masvingo has recorded 2 290 cases and 66 deaths as of yesterday.

First in line for vaccination are health workers and then other high risk staff in the first phase of the programme that kicked off yesterday with the vaccination of Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Constantine Chiwenga.

Zimbabwe received a donation of 200 000 doses from the Chinese Government and another 600 000 doses are expected to arrive next month. The country joins Egypt and Equatorial Guinea as the first few African Countries to get the vaccine.

Zimbabwe like most African countries recorded low Covid-19 numbers in the first wave of the pandemic but figures shot during the second wave that hit the country from December 2020. https://masvingomirror.com