Another Chamisa’s MP Defects To Mwonzora’s MDC-T

Gweru Central legislator, Brian Dube, has defected from MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa to MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora where he was last week appointed MDC-T secretary for legal affairs.

Following accusations by some disgruntled MDC Alliance supporters who accused Dube of selling out, Dube said said he is his own man who is not in opposition politics at the behest of anybody. He said:

I joined the MDC in 2000 at the age of 20. I was not recruited by either Chamisa or Mwonzora, but was driven by my conviction to see change and transformation of Zimbabwe. I joined MDC not to praise and worship anyone, but to fight bad governance, corruption and to make sure that there is change in Zimbabwe. I have seen the MDC splitting and internally haemorrhaging because of personality issues and I have lived above that. As far as I am concerned, Mwonzora and Chamisa must just demonstrate leadership by reconciling and pushing forward the unfinished business of the people’s movement. My heart bleeds every day when I see the MDC tearing apart. I did not dump anyone, as I have remained where I was since 2000, being a member of the MDC and fighting for better livelihoods for all Zimbabweans.

This comes after a handful of legislators and councillors last year defected to MDC-T following the Supreme Court ruling on the MDC leadership crisis which ruled that Chamisa was not the legitimate leader of the party.

The court ordered the party to hold an elective extraordinary congress to elect a substantive heir to the late party founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

MDC-T has since the ruling recalled some legislators and councillors who had remained loyal to Chamisa accusing them of ceasing to belong to the party which fielded them for elections.

MDC has since 2000 split into several rival factions with the latest being between Mwonzora’s MDC-T and Chamisa’s MDC Alliance.

However, Dube said his fight in the opposition trenches was against bad governance.

More: NewZimbabwe