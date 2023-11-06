Ostallos’ seat on the line as Tshabangu threatens to recall him

The political future of one of Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa’s closest allies, Gift Ostallos Siziba, is on the line as self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has threatened to recall him in what he termed a wave of restoring constitutionalism,democracy and tolerance within the opposition party.

Tshabangu said Siziba is calling him day and night to persuade him not to recall him.

“This young man is calling me day and night trying to persuade me for him to stay in Parliament but he’s the one who started to reject me in the public, I promise all that the wave of restoring Constitutionalism,Democracy and Tolerance is inevitable,aluta continúa,” Tshabanagu said on his X handle and posted a picture of Siziba.

Siziba is the deputy spokesman for CCC and supported Chamisa’s claim that Tshabangu was not a member of the party but was an impostor and a Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front puppet.

Tshabangu has also threatened to reduce Chamisa to nothing for saying that he does not know him when he has done so much for the party.

Tshabangu recalled 15 Members of Parliament, nine Senators and 17 councillors.

The legislators challenged their recall in court and lost the case.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set 9 December as the date for by-elections to fill the vacancies. Nominations close tomorrow.

Some CCC supporters have called on Chamisa to withdraw all the legislators while others say Tshabangu should just recall all the legislators.

CCC won 73 of the 210 contested seats. One seat was not contested following the death of one of the candidates before the elections.

It is not clear whether Chamisa will field any candidates for the by-elections but yesterday he said that the reason why ZANU-PF was fighting CCC was that it knew who the real government is.

“The reason why they fight us so fiercely is; they know this is where and who the real government is. They detest a prosperous and united Zimbabwe that works for everyone. They dislike seeing Zimbabweans a happy and dignified people. They are afraid of you the citizens and your amazing unlimited power!! #OnePeople Blessed Sunday! #Godisinit,” Chamisa tweeted.

When asked by @chasamhuka: “Can we say zvadhakwa apa President change isn’t coming..” Chamisa responded: “New devils new levels! Hatipererwi! Hatipere power. All bullies are weak and vulnerable !”

Source: InsiderZim

