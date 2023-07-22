Mwonzora’s close ally joins Zanu PF

MDC President Douglas Mwonzora’s Secretary for Information Witness Dube is at Zanu PF’s rally in Centenary, Mashonaland West where expectations are that he will be paraded before tens of thousands as an opposition defactor.

Dube announced his resignation Saturday morning before sharing an image of himself brandishing a fist Zanu PF-style while seated beside fellow defactor Blessing Chebundo at the rally.

Like Chebundo, Dube was clad in full Zanu PF regalia including a barrette, a jacket and tshirt with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s face on the front.

“Please accept this letter as formal notification that I am resigning from my position as the party’s National Secretary for Information and Publicity with immediate effect,” read Dube’s resignation letter addressed to Mwonzora and members of the MDC.

“I also wish to terminate my membership of the party which I have held since 11 November 1999, also with immediate effect.

“Regrettably there will be nothing more I can do to wrap up my duties as I will be joining a new political home which I am looking forward to instantly serving to the best and all of my abilities.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...