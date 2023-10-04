News Ticker

CCC ‘recalls’ some of its MPs from Parliament

CCC lawmakers Ostallos Siziba and Johanna Mamombe inside Parliament

A former MDC-T Matabeleland North provincial chairperson and PDP official Sengezo Tshabangu, believed to have signed letters that produced CCC double candidates after styling himself as interim SG, has written to the Speaker of Parliament and local government minister purporting to recall CCC MPs, councillors.

Tshabangu is claiming to be the Citizens Coalition for Change Interim Secretary General.

Chamisa’s CCC is known for not having any structures after saying it will not be coaxed by Zanu-PF into forming party structures because the formations are “old fashioned.”

 

 

