Woman Tells Commission Of Inquiry That She Saw Tendai Biti, Jim Kunaka Addressing Protestors

MDC vice chairperson and former Finance Minister Tendai Biti has seemingly been implicated in the August 1 violence by a witness who testified before the Kgalema Motlanthe led Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday.

Stella Matsengarwodzi who is employed by the ruling Zanu-PF party at the Harare provincial office claimed that she saw Biti and former Chipangano leader Jim Kunaka addressing the mob which later attacked the Zanu-PF headquarters and burnt 6 cars.

According to Matsengarwodzi soon after Biti addressed the youths, the group started shouting anti- Emmerson Mnangagwa songs and pulling down Mnangagwa’s posters along Simon Vengesai Muzenda Street (former Fourth Street).

She went on to say that the youths then surrounded the Zanu-PF provincial offices and started stoning it and burnt six cars in the process. Said Matsengarwodzi,

Soon after Biti spoke his car sped off and the remaining mob started chanting Chamisa Chamisa is who we want not Mnangagwa.

Motlanthe said that the Commission was going to hold an inspection in loco at the Zanu-PF provincial headquarters to assess the damage.

Source: Pindula