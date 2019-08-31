Indulge in these hearty dishes, and then balance things out at the gym later!

Serves: 4

Prep time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

600 g beef shin

Salt and black pepper

1/4 cup flour

4 T oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

4 red chillies, chopped

1 can chopped tomatoes

1 cup tomato puree

3 T tomato paste

4 sprigs thyme

3 T brown sugar

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup red wine

3 cups beef stock

Method:

1. Season beef shin with salt and pepper, then toss in flour. In a large casserole pot, heat oil and brown the shin on all sides, remove and set aside.

2. Add onions, garlic and chillies, sauté for 3 minutes until soft. Add chopped tomatoes, puree, paste, thyme and sugar. Stir for 1 minute, then pour Worcestershire, wine and stock. Cook on medium heat for about 1 hour until meat is tender and sauce thickened. Serve with creamy samp.

Source: TrueLove