Indulge in these hearty dishes, and then balance things out at the gym later!
Serves: 4
Prep time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
- 600 g beef shin
- Salt and black pepper
- 1/4 cup flour
- 4 T oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 4 red chillies, chopped
- 1 can chopped tomatoes
- 1 cup tomato puree
- 3 T tomato paste
- 4 sprigs thyme
- 3 T brown sugar
- 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 cup red wine
- 3 cups beef stock
Method:
1. Season beef shin with salt and pepper, then toss in flour. In a large casserole pot, heat oil and brown the shin on all sides, remove and set aside.
2. Add onions, garlic and chillies, sauté for 3 minutes until soft. Add chopped tomatoes, puree, paste, thyme and sugar. Stir for 1 minute, then pour Worcestershire, wine and stock. Cook on medium heat for about 1 hour until meat is tender and sauce thickened. Serve with creamy samp.
Source: TrueLove