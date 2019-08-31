Serves: 4

Prep time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

  • 600 g beef shin
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 4 T oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 4 red chillies, chopped
  • 1 can chopped tomatoes
  • 1 cup tomato puree
  • 3 T tomato paste
  • 4 sprigs thyme
  • 3 T brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 cup red wine
  • 3 cups beef stock

Method:

1. Season beef shin with salt and pepper, then toss in flour. In a large casserole pot, heat oil and brown the shin on all sides, remove and set aside.

2. Add onions, garlic and chillies, sauté for 3 minutes until soft. Add chopped tomatoes, puree, paste, thyme and sugar. Stir for 1 minute, then pour Worcestershire, wine and stock. Cook on medium heat for about 1 hour until meat is tender and sauce thickened. Serve with creamy samp.

Source: TrueLove