Self-service machine for restaurants

ZIMBABWE’S fast food chain, Eat-n-Lick, has introduced a state-of-the-art self service machine in Mutare.

The service reduces direct interaction between customers and staff members.

Managing director, Mrs Tsitsi Musabayana, said the new system allows customers to order their meals with minimum interaction with the staff, in line with Covid-19 prevention measures that promote physical distancing.

“We are the pioneers of such a system in Zimbabwe. The self-service machine — the ‘golden tapper — allows customers to make their orders and pay with very little interaction with the cashiers.

“We are trying to move along with the international best standards and current technologies,” she said.

Mrs Musabayana said all branches that were upgraded were installed with the new system.

“It helps in the speed of service and reduces the time you spend in the shop. The cashiers will still be there for cash transactions and for those who might want to interact with the cashier for questions.

“For those who use the machine, a message is sent to notify them to collect their order when it is ready at the collection counter. Using the same software, customers can place orders from wherever they may be and state the exact time they wish to collect their orders in order to cut on any delays at the restaurant,” she said.

Mrs Musabayana said businesses need to be innovative to remain ahead of competition. –