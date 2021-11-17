Restaurant hits back after being blasted for charging £37 for bangers and mash

Staff at a posh restaurant have hit back after being blasted online for charging £37 for bangers and mash.

Langan’s Brasserie is a high-end eatery located in Mayfair, London, and is described as ‘one of the true legends of the London dining scene’.

But recently the restaurant was blasted online after someone shared a snap of the menu, showing they charged almost £40 for the simple sausage and potato staple.

But now a spokesperson for Langan’s has hit back at the critics, stating that the dish is a lot more elaborate than your typical bangers and mash.

Rival chef Pierre Koffman warned fans of the eatery and their extravagant prices, saying: “The prices may give you indigestion.

“I’d be interested to meet the accountant who thought that £37 for bangers and mash was a bright idea.”

The image of the menu shows that the dish is served with onion jam and Perigord sauce, made from black truffles and truffle oil.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Langham’s said: “The sausages are made with rare-breed pork, stuffed with a slice of fresh Foie Gras and wrapped in Caul fat.”

The famed 1980s celebrity haunt opened in 1976 under then-co-owners Michael Caine and restaurateur Peter Langan. It shut in March and has now reopened, following an extensive refurbishment.

The restaurant has a 4.5-star average rating after receiving 687 reviews on Google, mostly packed with glowing praise.

One said: “Langan’s has just reopened after a recent refurbishment, so, our timing was perfect. The staff are attentive without being intrusive. The food is amazing, beautifully served. We had a wonderful time. The only negative thing I can say is, the toilets, it’s so dark, you can hardly see!”

But not everyone loved it there, as one reviewer wrote: “If I could give it zero stars, I would.”

