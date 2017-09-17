‘I love Nigerian jollof rice, egusi, others’ – Zimbabwean restaurant operator in SA

PRETORIA – Miss Jane Mareya, a 31-year-old Zimbabwean restaurant operator in Pretoria, says she sells only Nigerian foods because of her love for them.

She told newsmen in Pretoria on Sunday that she had been cooking Nigerian foods since 2013. She said: “I worked for a Nigerian food seller, who is late, for three years.

“I started my own business and decided to cook Nigerian foods only. “Nigerian foods are natural, fresh and tasty.” According to her, she cooks jollof rice and egusi, okra, bitter leaf, vegetable and okazi soups, as well as beans, yam, plantain, moin-moin, pepper soup and fried rice.

“I have customers from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Cameroon, Congo and Kenya. “My customers love these foods. I learned how to prepare them from my late employer. “

Nigerian delicacies are unbeatable,” she told newsmen. Mareya said that Nigeria was blessed with assorted foods. “I want to explore the possibility of adding more delicacies to my menu.

“My customers will be happy to eat more Nigerian foods,” she added. – Vanguard