Zimbabwe govt to repossess underutilised farms

THE Government has announced the intent to withdraw over 20 farms allocated under the land reform programme but have not been put into productive use.

Recently, the Government has indicated the intent to reclaim all underutilised farms across the country and redistribute them to prospective investors. In a public notice released last Friday, the Government cited that among others, abandonment, double allocations, and desertion of the plots or farms as the reasons for land offer withdrawal.

“Notice is hereby given that the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development intends to withdraw the offer of land . . . ,” reads part of the public notice.

The plots or farms intended to be repossessed include Silverstroom Estate in Muzarabani, Tsapato of Wilsbridge of Barwick Estate in Mazoe, Kent Farm in Marondera, Sligo Farm in Seke, and Eddesleigh in Goromonzi.

Beneficiaries of the farms which the Government intends to possess are being invited to make any representations in writing within 14 days of the publication of the notice.

“In your submission include your production and productivity returns form. All correspondence in this regard should be addressed to the Minister,” it said.

Last year, the Zimbabwe Land Commission carried out a National Comprehensive Agricultural Land Audit under Phase 4. The exercise was carried out in all the gazetted categories of agricultural land that include old resettlement schemes, A1 villagised, A1 self-contained, A 2 (small, medium and large scale), per urban farms, large-scale commercial farms, small-scale commercial farms, commercial farm settlement scheme, commercial agricultural plots, 3-tier farms and institutional farms. The objectives of the land audits among others include to collect and analyse land allocation data and the extent of land distribution with respect to gender, equity classification, environmental management, the extent of multiple land ownership and double allocations. – Business Weekly

