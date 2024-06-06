U.S. Launches Global Food Security Seminars in Washington, D.C., with Future Sessions in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

Washington, D.C., – The U.S. Department of State inaugurated the first of four 2024 Gilman Global Food Security Seminars today, part of a broader effort to enhance global food security.

This initial seminar in Washington, D.C., convenes 50 alumni of the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship (Gilman) Program to address food insecurity, a critical U.S. foreign policy goal.

The seminar series, designed to build the capacity of Gilman alumni working in relevant fields, aims to engage participants with innovative practices and potential solutions to mitigate global food insecurity.

Following virtual sessions held in the spring, this summer’s series will include seminars in Colombia, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe, each featuring 25 Gilman alumni exploring local solutions to global food security challenges.

Organized by U.S. embassies, with additional support from the Fulbright Commission in Colombia, these seminars reflect the Gilman Program’s commitment to broadening the participation of U.S. students in international education.

The program provides scholarships to Pell Grant recipients for study or internships abroad, fostering a diverse group of professionals dedicated to addressing global food security.

Participants in the seminar series represent a wide range of professions, including agriculture, nutrition, ecology, and policy-making. All share a common goal: reducing hunger and malnutrition and building resilient, sustainable, and inclusive food systems.

In Washington, participants are meeting with representatives from key organizations such as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the World Bank, Oxfam America, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the U.N. The seminar is organized by Pennsylvania State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences through its Ag Sciences Global department.

Future seminars in Colombia, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe will continue to leverage local expertise and innovative solutions, contributing to the global effort to achieve food security.

To learn more about the Gilman Program, visit gilmanscholarship.org or contact ECA-Press@state.gov.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...