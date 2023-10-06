News Ticker

Putin’s grain deliveries to Zimbabwe starts within a month – Russian minister

October 6, 2023




Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, pose for a photo on the sideline of the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW, (Reuters) – Russia will start delivering its grain to African countries within a month to six weeks, the Interfax news agency cited Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev as saying on Friday.

“We are now finalising all the documents. I think that within a month – or a month and a half – they will start,” Interfax quoted Patrushev as saying.

President Vladimir Putin told African leaders in July he would gift them tens of thousands of tons of grain despite Western sanctions, which he said made it harder for Moscow to export its grain and fertilisers.

“We will be ready to provide Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea with 25-50,000 tonnes of free grain each in the next three to four months,” Putin told a Russia-Africa summit at the time.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has called the promised grain “a handful of donations”.

Russia in July quit a year-old agreement that had allowed Ukraine, one of the world’s biggest exporters, to ship grain from its Black Sea ports.




