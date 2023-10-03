Duly’s AgriQuip- New Holland Tractors Galore

Duly’s AgriQuip, a division of Duly Holdings Limited, has a wide range of farming equipment from reputable international brands such as CNHI which manufactures the New Holland tractors, balers, combine harvesters and construction equipment, which we supply and maintain in Zimbabwe.

Duly’s AgriQuip has a diverse portfolio of agricultural implements partners to provide the farming community with a wide range of options. The partners include Fieldking, Rovic Leers Africa, and locally based Hastt Zimbabwe are manufacturers of a wide range of tractor drawn implements such as disc harrows, ploughs, boom sprayers, ridgers, hay racks, mowers, rippers, ploughs (reversible, fixed and topido), disk harrows, boom sprayers, fertilizer spreaders, tipping trailers, 4-row and 6-row planters, seed drills, coil cultivators, rigid cultivators, sub-soilers, rotary mulchers, and rotor verters, among others.

Duly’s AgriQuip Tractor Sales Consultant, Byron Mabuzani conducting a training programme for New Holland tractors at Duly’s AgriQuip on 3 Bristol Road, Workington Harare.

Duly’s has a FULL range of New Holland tractors available at all branches nationwide in Harare, Mutare, Gweru, Chinhoyi and Bulawayo. These include farmers’ choice models of TT75 4WD and TD95 4WD, TT3.50 4WD among others. These are known to conduct a wide range of farming operations such as land preparation and pulling of heavy loads on farm trailers, which are also available at Duly’s AgriQuip branches.

Duly’s AgriQuip is an agricultural and mining mechanisation partner who also has a wide range of implements and provides after sales support for New Holland tractors and implements parts and accessories.

The key farming implements player also has Sfoggia 4-row and 6-row planters imported from Italy. Duly’s is the leading Zimbabwean Motor Company specialising in the retailing and servicing of Ford vehicles, Renault cars, Nissan cars, UD trucks, Volvo trucks, and buses, Higer buses, Eicher trucks and buses, Yutong buses and wide a range of New Holland tractors.

Established in 1902, the company is reputed for a sound and stable reputation throughout Zimbabwe for good product, excellent customer after-sales service, fair dealing in the industry and integrity that has held true in over 100years. Having a knack for providing an exceptional level of service in the motor industry to valued customers, Duly Motors opened a dedicated Bulk Parts Department, which subsequently launched the first depot in Harare in 1932, motorists head here for genuine parts, car batteries, car accessories or car care products to keep vehicles in great shape.

Duly’s branches are located in Harare, Mutare, Chinhoyi, Gweru and Bulawayo to enable customers for vehicle sales and aftersales support. Dulys AgriQuip provides farm visits for certain special servicing requirements to ensure productivity on the farm is not compromised. Duly’s AgriQuip branches are being expanded nationwide to cover all key farming areas to effectively mechanise the farming community with a wide range of New Holland, Fieldking, Rovic Leers Africa and Hastt Implements. For any further information do not hesitate to contact” Duly’s AgriQuip Landline: +263 4 753984/6 email address sales@dulys.co.zw for any Duly’s AgriQuip enquiries. – Masvingo Mirror

