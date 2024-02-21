Belarus to ship farm machines to Zimbabwe in 2024

Spread the love

MINSK,– This year Belarus will begin delivering tractors and combine harvesters to Zimbabwe under the agricultural mechanization program, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Zimbabwe Igor Marshalov told reporters, BelTA has learned.

According to the diplomat, cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe has been making a lot of progress recently. The parties are implementing the third phase of the agricultural mechanization program. “This year we are starting to supply tractor equipment and combine harvesters,” he said.

Igor Marshalov assesses cooperation potential as huge. “In the 1980s, Zimbabwe was dubbed the breadbasket of Africa. They really need a large number of tractors and combines. This year, it is one of two countries in Africa that has met domestic demand for wheat, and there is room for improvement. We will be happy to provide assistance to Zimbabwe,” he noted.

A reminder, as part of the agricultural mechanization program launched in 2020, Belarus supplied more than 1,800 tractors and about 80 combine harvesters to Zimbabwe. This machinery helped achieve the country’s food security. The third phase of the program provides for the supply of agricultural equipment worth over $66 million, namely more than 3,700 units of tractor equipment and 60 combine harvesters.

Source: BelTA

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...