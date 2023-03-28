Belarus expects first deliveries of Zimbabwean cotton in June-July 2023

MINSK, (BelTA) – Belarus expects to receive the first deliveries of Zimbabwean cotton in June-July 2023.

Chairwoman of the Belarusian state light industry concern Bellegprom Tatiana Lugina made the statement at a meeting with a Zimbabwean delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Frederick Shava at premises of the Council of Ministers, BelTA has learned.

Tatiana Lugina said she had met with a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe at the Belarusian enterprise Kamvol. During the meeting all the arrangements secured during the Belarusian head of state’s visit to the African country in January 2023 were reaffirmed.

Partners on the Zimbabwean market are ready to cooperate with Belarus not only in sales of cotton fiber, the official noted. “We expect this shipment in June-July,” Tatiana Lugina said.

“During the trip we also noted that a school program is in effect in Zimbabwe and about 2 million school students wear business-style uniforms.

Zimbabwe imports fabrics only from China, this is why we demonstrated a number of samples of polyviscose fabric and fabric with 20-30% wool content to a representative of Zimbabwe.”

Belarus and Zimbabwe have a clear-cut roadmap on cooperation in 2023. Future work will proceed within the framework of the document. “Zimbabwean colleagues highly appreciated our equipment and manufacturing enterprises. We confirmed the seriousness of intentions and systemic approach to work during today’s meeting,” the Bellegprom head added.

