Zimbabwean actress Tanya Fear reported missing in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, United States – Zimbabwean actress Tanya Fear has been reported missing in Los Angeles, United States.

Los Angeles police confirmed that they completed a missing person report on September 9 for Fear, but have no further information at this time.

The 53-year-old, who featured in Doctor Who in 2018, has been living in Hollywood for the last two months near music venue Hollywood Bowl, according to her manager, Alex Cole.

Cole said she last spoke to Tanya on September 4 to discuss work and she was fine.

“It was a shock to me,” Cole said of her reaction to learning of her disappearance.

Desperate friends and colleagues shared a missing person poster with Fear’s picture on social media, while popularising the hashtag #FindTanyaFear.

A friend of Tanya’s wrote on Twitter: “My friend Tanya has gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area. She hasn’t been seen since September 9, 2021. If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear.”

Another Twitter user who said they were Tanya’s cousin wrote: “Please, please, please share if you have mutuals in the LA/Hollywood bowl area. My cousin is missing, she has no family in the United States and we’re all really worried.”

The Doctor Who official fan Twitter account also shared the Missing Person poster.

In an update on Monday morning, a Twitter account dedicated to finding her, @FindTanyaFear, said: “Tanya was last seen at Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard on September 12. This is a very recent sighting and the latest one we have. Anyone in that area please keep your eyes open!”

Fear played Dr Jade McIntyre in Doctor Who. She was born in Zimbabwe and raised in London.

She is described as being 5’3, 140lbs with brown eyes and curly black Afro hair and a distinct British accent.

In recent months, she’s been trying out stand-up comedy, and it had been going well with her building a following, according to her manager Cole.

Tanya was last in Zimbabwe in April this year. – ZimLive