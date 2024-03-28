YouTube TV To Be Biggest Pay TV Provider In US By 2026

Spread the love

YouTube TV is trending to be the largest pay TV provider in the U.S. by 2026, according to projections from MoffettNathanson Research — and to reach profitability by the end of this year.

A report estimates that in two years, YouTube TV will total 12.4 million subscribers — outpacing legacy cable TV-focused companies Comcast Corp. and Charter Communications.

Due to overall industry-wide cord-cutting of traditional pay TV programming bundles — around 7% per year — those two companies will drop to 9.2 million and 11.2 million subscribers, respectively.

“At the current levels of decline, YouTube TV is on a clear path to becoming the largest pay TV provider in the United States,” writes Michael Nathanson, co-founder and senior research analyst.

At the end of 2023, YouTube TV landed at 8.0 million subscribers — slightly higher than DirecTV’s 7.8 million. Comcast and Charter are each estimated to have had 14.1 million subscribers at year’s end.

YouTube TV raised its base programming bundle price to $72.99 a month last year.

“With traditional MVPD packages now fetching prices in excess of $100, we would argue the ease of YouTube TV (mobile viewing, no cable boxes or satellites, etc.) still presents a great value to those still watching linear television and a great entry point for younger consumers not conditioned for the traditional distribution models,” Nathanson said.

YouTube TV’s revenues are forecast to rise 32% this year to $7.9 billion — including $7.5 billion from “core” revenue and $400 million from “NFL Sunday Ticket.”

After years of posting overall net losses, Nathanson forecasts YouTube TV to see “slight profitability in 2024,” adding: “Note that we estimate YouTube TV was profitable on a ‘core’ basis in 2023, with overall profits dragged down by losses from Sunday Ticket.”

