Winky D’s MuGarden rocks UK charts

ZIMBABWEAN Dancehall music sensation, Winky D’s song ‘MuGarden’ in which he features Gemma Griffiths has broken boundaries after breaking into the top five of the United Kingdom’s biggest radio station, BBC Radio 1xtra’s Afrobeats.

The mega star’s song that has turned into a local anthem done in collaboration with South African based, Griffiths was released on Valentine’s Day this year.

The “Disappear” hitmaker was clearly over the moon following his achievement sharing the news on his official Instagram page.

“Bless up BBC 1xtra DNA top 5,” he wrote.

Winky D shared the spotlight with four other African music giants.

Tracks in the top 4 included Tanzania’s Rayvanny song “Tetema”, J.Derobie’s “Poverty”, Victoria Kimani “Wash it” and Joeboy’s “Baby”.

The 4-minute song was produced by Prince ‘Oskid’ Tapfuma.

‘MuGarden’ has bagged over 1.5million YouTube views to date.

Several Zimbabwean artists including Killer T, Jah Prayzah have featured on the radio station for interviews and freestyle sessions with host, DJ Edu.

The radio program dubbed Destination Africa airs every Sunday featuring songs from the African continent.