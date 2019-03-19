It’s the explosive Jackson documentary everyone is talking about. Here’s where you can stream Leaving Neverland in South Africa.
One of the biggest and most controversial documentaries ever, Leaving Neverland examines the allegations of sexual abuse levelled against the late Jackson by two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck.
Although similar allegations have been swirling around Jackson since as early as 1993, Leaving Neverland is the most in-depth look so far at what really happened, at least in these two cases. Through interviews with the men and their families, the director, Dan Reed, establishes a compelling narrative that will shake even the biggest Jackson fans.
Stream Leaving Neverland on Showmax
All four hours of Leaving Neverland are available to stream on Showmax. Watch it now.
- New subscriber? Go to showmax.com and get a 14-day free trial. After the free trial, Showmax costs R99 per month.
- DStv Premium subscribers can add Showmax to their subscriptions for free. Go to showmax.com/dstv.
- DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers qualify for a 60-day Showmax free trial if they sign up before 7 April 2019. Go to showmax.com/dstv.
- Until the end of March 2019, Vodacom subscribers get 15GB free Showmax data over three months, plus a three-month free Showmax trial. Go to showmax.com/vodacom.