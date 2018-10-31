WATCH: Kim Kardashian West opens up about Kanye romance, outbursts

Kim Kardashian West has revealed that her now-husband Kanye West was advised not to date her because she had filmed a sex tape.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star has revealed the ‘Bound 2’ rapper was told not to get into a relationship with her because she had filmed a sex tape with Ray J.

Speaking with Van Jones on Be Woke Vote, she said: “We’ve been through a lot together. You know, I’ve known him for 15 years now. Became friends with him maybe in like 2006, 2007. Met him in like [2002 or 2003]. I’ve known him forever. He’s put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, ‘You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career.’ Everyone told him that. To me, he was like, ‘Oh, you’re not going to tell me what to do. I’ll let you know that it’s going to be okay.’ And he always was that strength for me. So I’ll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me.”

(Jump to 10:55)

Meanwhile, Kim – who has North, five, Saint, two, and eight-month-old daughter Chicago with her husband – previously revealed Kanye wants “seven” children in total.

Speaking to her friend Larsa Pippen on the reality show, her children got brought up and she said: “Kanye wants to have more, though. He’s been harassing me. He wants like seven. He’s like stuck in seven.”

However, the 38-year-old reality star admitted the number of school shootings in the US made her “hesitant” of bringing any more lives in the world.

She added: “[Seven kids is] crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in … I’ve been kinda hesitant about having more kinds because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this.”